‘The rewards are real’: Filipinos in UAE share success stories after earning CMA title

A group of Filipino professionals gathered in the UAE for the CMA Ball Dubai 2025 to celebrate their journey toward earning the Certified Management Accountant (CMA) title, a globally recognized certification in accounting and finance.

The event, presented by Secerio Education Support Services, opened with remarks from Ms. Vina Hanika Secerio De Jesus, who said, “Whether you’re just starting or already celebrating exam victories, know that your hard work is seen, valued, and worth celebrating.”

The rewards are real

CMA graduates shared personal stories of sacrifice and perseverance. Mr. Ammel D. Izon, representing PICPA-Dubai, reflected on his CMA journey: “I still studied during lunch breaks in the office, during midnight hours, and during free weekends that I had. It was exhausting… But man, it was worth it.”

He later earned a promotion to finance manager and emphasized how the CMA title boosted his confidence and professional standing. “Not long after I got my CMA license, I started seeing the results of my labor. At work, I was seen not just as someone who could do the job. I was seen as someone ready to lead, so I got promoted to finance manager,” he added.

A piece of advice to CMA retakers

Wilson De Jesus, a CMA passers’ speaker, reminded attendees, “Not all of you are going to pass the CMA on first take.” He highlighted how time is a major challenge, especially for those working full-time and with children. His advice? Focus on quality learning over quantity, and use study time wisely.

“During my studies, I focused on 10 questions per hour, or 20 questions whenever I got a two-hour study window. In this way, I increased my quality of learning,” De Jesus said. “Sometimes you have to balance the quantity and the quality. It doesn’t mean that you solved a hundred questions, then you are progressing and ready to go.”

He also advised not to take the mock exams at the end of the study program and instead, use that time for quality learning.

Pregnant and a full-time employee? No excuses!

Queen Mhargerie Pasalosdos shared her inspiring story of passing while working full time and being pregnant.

“Studying while pregnant while working full time was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. There were long nights, physical exhaustion, and moments of doubt, but through it all, I held on to faith,” Queen said. “I prayed through the pressure and worked through the strength only God could give.”

Queen expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her husband for his unwavering support, and to her mother, who stepped in to care for her children so she could focus on her studies.

She also praised Secerio Education Support Services. “Their excellent support, structured materials, and encouragement made a world of difference. They provided not just the tools to pass but the encouragement to keep moving forward when things get tough. They did not just prepare me for the exam; they helped me believe I could do it,” Queen said.

Building global careers

The event also featured updates from IMA Middle East and UWorld, partners in CMA review and certification.

Mr. Ahmad Mkhallati, IMA Middle East Senior Director, described how the CMA title changes someone’s purpose in the business world. “As a professional certification holder, it’s totally different. It changes your world, your perspective. You have your seat at the Board of Directors table. You are a strategic business partner. You’re an analyst in a way that goes beyond the members, analyzing and helping the upper management when it comes to decision-making,” he said.

Mr. Aziz Tayyebi, UWorld Middle East Senior Director, stressed the role of faith, discipline, and support systems throughout the whole CMA journey. “I know how tough it is. It’s not rocket science, but the real theme is about discipline, hard work, and the humility of remembering who has supported us throughout the journey. Of course, God. That inspiration that comes from there, the impossible is possible. But there are two groups of people that I really feel that we should all be celebrating today, as well as ourselves, as passing: the people who supported us.”

Certificates and awards were presented to high scorers and global medalists. Closing remarks wrapped up the event, celebrating a milestone for Filipinos expanding their careers through professional certification.