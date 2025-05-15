Palace hits back at Roque’s ‘lame duck’ jab: Come home and see for yourself

Malacañang has challenged former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque to return to the Philippines and witness firsthand whether President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is, as he claimed, a “lame duck.”

“If the president is truly a lame duck and the administration supposedly holds no power, then he should come back here immediately,” said Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro during a Palace briefing.

Roque, a known ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, made the comment Tuesday night on social media, reacting to partial senatorial race results showing strong showings from Duterte-backed candidates.

“Even if Junior wasn’t a candidate, he still lost his fangs! This is now the true lame duck president!” Roque posted, referring to Marcos Jr.

When asked whether the midterm elections could be seen as a referendum on the administration, Castro responded that President Marcos still enjoys considerable public support.

“The president still believes he enjoys strong public support at this time,” she said.