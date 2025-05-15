Miel Pangilinan shares emotional message after father Kiko’s projected senate victory

Miel Pangilinan, daughter of senatorial candidate Kiko Pangilinan, took to social media to express her overwhelming pride and gratitude following her father’s projected victory in the midterm elections.

In an emotional post, Miel shared a personal account of the moment she heard the news while in New York. She immediately called her father, who answered in his casual home attire, unaware of the unfolding celebration.

“You’d picked up the call in pambahay, most definitely ready to sleep before you got the news. In disbelief, as we all were,” Miel wrote.

She described the moment as surreal and heartwarming, reflecting on her father’s journey and the dedication he poured into his campaign. Miel also took the opportunity to thank supporters who believed in Kiko Pangilinan’s vision and leadership.

“To everyone who showed up, who organized, who campaigned tirelessly—thank you. This is a win that belongs to all of you,” she said.

Miel ended her post with a heartfelt tribute to her father’s integrity and passion for public service.

“The Philippines deserves good governance from the likes of you, and I know you will deliver,” she added.

Kiko Pangilinan, a long-time advocate for farmers’ rights and food security, is poised to return to the Senate after a strong showing in the elections, buoyed by a grassroots-driven campaign and the support of a broad coalition.