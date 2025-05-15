Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Miel Pangilinan shares emotional message after father Kiko’s projected senate victory

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago

Courtesy: Miel Pangilinan

Miel Pangilinan, daughter of senatorial candidate Kiko Pangilinan, took to social media to express her overwhelming pride and gratitude following her father’s projected victory in the midterm elections.

In an emotional post, Miel shared a personal account of the moment she heard the news while in New York. She immediately called her father, who answered in his casual home attire, unaware of the unfolding celebration.

“You’d picked up the call in pambahay, most definitely ready to sleep before you got the news. In disbelief, as we all were,” Miel wrote.

She described the moment as surreal and heartwarming, reflecting on her father’s journey and the dedication he poured into his campaign. Miel also took the opportunity to thank supporters who believed in Kiko Pangilinan’s vision and leadership.

“To everyone who showed up, who organized, who campaigned tirelessly—thank you. This is a win that belongs to all of you,” she said.

Miel ended her post with a heartfelt tribute to her father’s integrity and passion for public service.

“The Philippines deserves good governance from the likes of you, and I know you will deliver,” she added.

Kiko Pangilinan, a long-time advocate for farmers’ rights and food security, is poised to return to the Senate after a strong showing in the elections, buoyed by a grassroots-driven campaign and the support of a broad coalition.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by M!EL (@mielpangilinan)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report41 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cami Template

UAE records highest number of overseas Filipino votes worldwide

3 mins ago
Secerio Education

‘The rewards are real’: Filipinos in UAE share success stories after earning CMA title

59 mins ago
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro

Palace: Legitimate opposition welcome, but we’ll fight ‘obstructionists’

1 hour ago
Roque and Castro

Palace hits back at Roque’s ‘lame duck’ jab: Come home and see for yourself

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button