Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Court of Appeals voids De Lima acquittal, sends drug case back to Muntinlupa court

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

Courtesy: House of Representatives of the Philippines

The Court of Appeals has nullified the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court’s decision acquitting former Senator Leila De Lima and her former aide, Ronnie Dayan, of drug charges.

In a 12-page ruling, the CA’s Eighth Division granted the Office of the Solicitor General’s petition for certiorari and ordered the case returned to Branch 204 of the Muntinlupa RTC for further proceedings.

The Muntinlupa RTC had acquitted De Lima and Dayan in a May 12, 2023 decision, citing the retraction of testimony by former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos, which the court said raised reasonable doubt. It also denied the prosecution’s appeal on July 6, 2023, emphasizing that acquittals become final upon promulgation.

However, the appellate court found that the RTC failed to specify critical details in its ruling—such as which of Ragos’ statements were retracted, how those retractions affected the prosecution’s case, and which element of the crime was not proven.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Harry Roque and Cassandra Ong

Arrest warrant issued vs. Harry Roque, Cassandra Ong over alleged POGO-linked trafficking

54 seconds ago
Cami Template

UAE records highest number of overseas Filipino votes worldwide

2 hours ago
Kiko Pangilinan

Miel Pangilinan shares emotional message after father Kiko’s projected senate victory

3 hours ago
Secerio Education

‘The rewards are real’: Filipinos in UAE share success stories after earning CMA title

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button