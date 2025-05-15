Court of Appeals voids De Lima acquittal, sends drug case back to Muntinlupa court

The Court of Appeals has nullified the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court’s decision acquitting former Senator Leila De Lima and her former aide, Ronnie Dayan, of drug charges.

In a 12-page ruling, the CA’s Eighth Division granted the Office of the Solicitor General’s petition for certiorari and ordered the case returned to Branch 204 of the Muntinlupa RTC for further proceedings.

The Muntinlupa RTC had acquitted De Lima and Dayan in a May 12, 2023 decision, citing the retraction of testimony by former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos, which the court said raised reasonable doubt. It also denied the prosecution’s appeal on July 6, 2023, emphasizing that acquittals become final upon promulgation.

However, the appellate court found that the RTC failed to specify critical details in its ruling—such as which of Ragos’ statements were retracted, how those retractions affected the prosecution’s case, and which element of the crime was not proven.