Arrest warrant issued vs. Harry Roque, Cassandra Ong over alleged POGO-linked trafficking

The Regional Trial Court Branch 118 in Angeles, Pampanga, has issued arrest warrants for former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, Cassandra Ong, and 48 others in connection with alleged qualified human trafficking linked to the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub Lucky South 99.

The court issued the warrants, citing 11 separate counts of violations under Republic Act 9208 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012.

Lucky South 99, located in Porac, Pampanga, was raided in 2024. Authorities rescued at least 158 foreign nationals and uncovered alleged acts of torture, kidnapping, and sex trafficking, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

The company has denied all allegations.

Roque and Ong were implicated during congressional hearings on the raid. Roque was accused of assisting in securing the facility’s license to operate and was identified as the head of its legal department based on documents related to the firm’s license reapplication. PAGCOR eventually denied the application. Ong, meanwhile, was listed as the firm’s authorized representative.

Roque denied the accusations, saying he merely accompanied Ong, whom he believed was a victim of estafa. He is currently in the Netherlands and has filed for asylum.

In a Facebook post, Roque claimed the charges were politically motivated due to his loyalty to former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I will seek all available legal remedies to secure my life and liberty, which are currently under threat,” he said.