Isko Moreno reclaims Manila, urges unity after defeating Lacuna

Former Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso is set to return to city hall after a landslide win over incumbent Mayor Honey Lacuna Pangan in the latest local elections.

The city board of canvassers officially proclaimed Moreno and his running mate Chi Atienza on Tuesday night, May 13. Based on the Commission on Elections (Comelec) transparency server, Moreno garnered 530,825 votes, far ahead of Lacuna’s 190,087. Atienza secured 583,124 votes as of 9:21 p.m.

Following his victory, Moreno thanked the people of Manila and emphasized the need for reconciliation after a highly charged campaign.

“I have no words but thanks. I am grateful to every citizen of Manila. With this overwhelming mandate, I will do my best to become a better mayor,” he said.

Although he will not assume office until June 30, Moreno called on both supporters and critics to begin the healing process.

“If my words already have weight, then I appeal to everyone—let’s start healing,” he said. “Even if there were hurtful words exchanged, let’s be magnanimous in victory.”

He further urged residents to move forward together: “Let your emotions cool. Let’s not fight. We must unite and work together to make Manila great again.”

Earlier in the day, Lacuna conceded in a Facebook video message, thanking supporters and accepting the election results with humility.

“With all humility, we accept the decision of the majority,” she said, adding that she remains proud to have served as the city’s first female mayor.

Moreno previously served as Manila mayor from 2019 to 2022 before running unsuccessfully for president.