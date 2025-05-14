Dubai metro, tram stations get high-tech cleaning with drones

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced drone technology to clean the facades of Dubai Metro and Tram stations, aiming to enhance safety, reduce manpower, and support environmental sustainability.

The goal of the initiative is to explore future-ready solutions that make cleaning safer and more efficient. Traditionally, cleaning the facades required up to 15 workers per station. With drone technology, the team size is reduced to just 8, cutting manpower needs by over 50% and minimizing risks associated with working at height.

The project is a collaboration between RTA and Keolis MHI, the operator and maintainer of Dubai Metro and the operator of Dubai Tram.

“Trialling drone-based facade cleaning is a step towards smarter maintenance practices that reduce environmental impact and safeguard worker well-being, fully aligned with our strategy to transform mobility services across the city,” Mohammed Al Ameeri, Director of Maintenance at RTA’s Rail Agency, said.

He further explained that the drone cleaning method also reduces water usage, saying, “Drones reduce the need for workers to be exposed to high-risk areas, while using less water per station which is a meaningful contribution to our environmental strategy.”

RTA and Keolis MHI continue to assess the effectiveness of the new system, considering a hybrid approach that combines traditional and drone-based methods to achieve the best results in terms of efficiency and safety.