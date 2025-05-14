Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cynthia Villar concedes defeat as councilor Santos wins Las Piñas congressional race

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin26 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Cynthia Villar/Facebook

Senator Cynthia Villar has conceded defeat to Las Piñas City Councilor Mark Anthony Santos in the congressional race for the city’s lone district.

This marks a major political shift, as the Villar family has held key positions in Las Piñas for many years.

According to partial, unofficial results from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) as of May 14, 2025, at 11:30 AM, Santos led by nearly 30,000 votes, securing 108,206 votes. Villar, who ran under the Nacionalista Party (NP), received 78,526 votes.

In a statement, Villar expressed gratitude to her supporters, saying, “Maraming salamat, Las Piñas! Bagamat hindi tayo pinalad sa halalan, taos-puso ang aking pasasalamat sa inyong suporta at tiwala.”

“Ang paglilingkod sa inyo ay hindi dito nagtatapos. Patuloy akong magsusulong ng mga programa at adbokasiyang makatutulong sa ating bayan. Hindi ito paalam – ito ay pagpapatuloy ng ating pagmamahal at serbisyo sa bawat Las Piñero,” she added.

Villar previously held the position from 2001 to 2010 before winning a Senate seat in 2013. She was re-elected to the Senate for a second term in 2019.

Her daughter, Camille Villar, currently represents the lone district in Congress.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin26 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 04T164524.265

Rodrigo Duterte wins as mayor of Davao, but who will run the city while he is detained at The Hague?

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 05 03 at 12.08.34 PM 1

Al Yalayis Center in Dubai brings government services under one roof

2 hours ago
KELA Template 80

2025 Philippine midterm election results in GCC: Bong Go and Bato Dela Rosa on top

3 hours ago
Philippine elections istoc

OFWs in UAE react with mixed emotions to partial senatorial results

21 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button