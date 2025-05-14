Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

2025 Philippine midterm election results in GCC: Bong Go and Bato Dela Rosa on top

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa; Bong Go / Facebook

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the partial and unofficial results of the 2025 Philippine midterm elections for overseas voters in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The results reflect votes cast by overseas Filipinos in Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman from April 13 to May 12, 2025.

Leading the senatorial race across all GCC countries is re-electionist Senator Bong Go of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDPLBN), who secured 55,612 votes. Close behind is fellow PDPLBN candidate and Senator Bato dela Rosa, with 53,736 votes.

Among party-list groups, Duterte Youth emerged as the top choice among Filipino voters in the GCC, especially in Kuwait (40.99% of votes) and the UAE (31.87% of votes). The OFW Party-list consistently ranked second in most GCC countries.

Below is the complete list of the 2025 senatorial race and party-list results from GCC countries, with 100% of election returns accounted for.

BAHRAIN

  1. Bong Go (PDPLBN) – 3,218 votes
  2. Bato dela Rosa (PDPLBN) – 3,058 votes
  3. Rodante Marcoleta (IND) – 2,882 votes
  4. Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) – 2,504 votes
  5. Vic Rodriguez (IND) – 2,239 votes
  6. Raul Lambino (PDPLBN) – 2,179 votes
  7. Jayvee Hinlo (PDPLBN) – 2,074 votes
  8. Phillip Ipe Salvador (PDPLBN) – 1,903 votes
  9. Apollo Quiboloy (IND) – 1,722 votes
  10. Gringo Honasan (RP) – 1,657 votes
  11. Doc Marites Mata (IND) – 1,640 votes
  12. Imee Marcos (NP) – 1,379 votes

QATAR

  1. Bong Go (PDPLBN) – 7,389 votes
  2. Bato dela Rosa (PDPLBN) – 6,990 votes
  3. Rodante Marcoleta (IND) – 6,906 votes
  4. Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) – 5,589 votes
  5. Vic Rodriguez (IND) – 5,370 votes
  6. Raul Lambino (PDPLBN) – 5,000 votes
  7. Jayvee Hinlo (PDPLBN) – 4,727 votes
  8. Doc Marites Mata (IND) – 3,931 votes
  9. Phillip Ipe Salvador (PDPLBN) – 3,748 votes
  10. Gringo Honasan (RP) – 3,591 votes
  11. Apollo Quiboloy (IND) – 3,541 votes
  12. Imee Marcos (NP) – 3,085 votes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE)

  1. Bong Go (PDPLBN) – 27,459 votes
  2. Bato dela Rosa (PDPLBN) – 26,047 votes
  3. Rodante Marcoleta (IND) – 25,171 votes
  4. Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) – 19,744 votes
  5. Vic Rodriguez (IND) – 18,432 votes
  6. Raul Lambino (PDPLBN) – 17,555 votes
  7. Jayvee Hinlo (PDPLBN) – 16,679 votes
  8. Phillip Ipe Salvador (PDPLBN) – 13,886 votes
  9. Doc Marites Mata (IND) – 13,366 votes
  10. Apollo Quiboloy (IND) – 12,643 votes
  11. Gringo Honasan (RP) – 12,562 votes
  12. Imee Marcos (NP) – 10,937 votes

SAUDI ARABIA

  1. Bong Go (PDPLBN) – 12,832 votes
  2. Bato dela Rosa (PDPLBN) – 12,181 votes
  3. Rodante Marcoleta (IND) – 12,144 votes
  4. Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) – 9,709 votes
  5. Vic Rodriguez (IND) – 8,980 votes
  6. Raul Lambino (PDPLBN) – 8,587 votes
  7. Jayvee Hinlo (PDPLBN) – 8,003 votes
  8. Phillip Ipe Salvador (PDPLBN) – 6,934 votes
  9. Doc Marites Mata (IND) – 6,661 votes
  10. Apollo Quiboloy (IND) – 6,643 votes
  11. Gringo Honasan (RP) – 6,167 votes
  12. Imee Marcos (NP) – 5,617 votes

KUWAIT

  1. Bong Go (PDPLBN) – 5,673 votes
  2. Bato dela Rosa (PDPLBN) – 5,418 votes
  3. Rodante Marcoleta (IND) – 5,171 votes
  4. Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) – 4,736 votes
  5. Vic Rodriguez (IND) – 4,228 votes
  6. Raul Lambino (PDPLBN) – 4,225 votes
  7. Jayvee Hinlo (PDPLBN) – 4,155 votes
  8. Phillip Ipe Salvador (PDPLBN) – 3,882 votes
  9. Apollo Quiboloy (IND) – 3,602 votes
  10. Doc Marites Mata (IND) – 3,429 votes
  11. Gringo Honasan (RP) – 2,679 votes
  12. Imee Marcos (NP) – 2,196 votes

OMAN

  1. Bong Go (PDPLBN) – 1,591 votes
  2. Bato dela Rosa (PDPLBN) – 1,465 votes
  3. Rodante Marcoleta (IND) – 1,398 votes
  4. Jimmy Bondoc (PDPLBN) – 1,153 votes
  5. Vic Rodriguez (IND) – 1,057 votes
  6. Raul Lambino (PDPLBN) – 1,014 votes
  7. Jayvee Hinlo (PDPLBN) – 957 votes
  8. Phillip Ipe Salvador (PDPLBN) – 852 votes
  9. Doc Marites Mata (IND) – 827 votes
  10. Apollo Quiboloy (IND) – 764 votes
  11. Gringo Honasan (RP) – 707 votes
  12. Ping Lacson (IND) – 695 votes

Top 12 party-lists

BAHRAIN

  1. Duterte Youth, 1,326 votes (32.70%)
  2. OFW, 297 votes (7.32%)
  3. ML, 166 votes (4.09%)
  4. ACT-CIS, 163 votes (4.02%)
  5. Akbayan, 147 votes (3.63%)
  6. Epanaw Sambayanan, 130 votes (3.21%)
  7. SAGIP, 78 votes (1.92%)
  8. AKO OFW, 73 votes (1.80%)
  9. BG Party-list, 68 votes (1.68%)
  10. PPP, 67 votes (1.65%)
  11. 4PS, 65 votes (1.60%)
  12. GABAY, 65 votes (1.60%)

QATAR

  1. Duterte Youth, 2,781 votes (30.30%)
  2. OFW, 799 votes (8.71%)
  3. ML, 560 votes (6.10%)
  4. Akbayan, 410 votes (4.47%)
  5. Epanaw Sambayanan, 369 votes (4.02%)
  6. ACT-CIS, 272 votes (2.96%)
  7. AKO OFW, 234 votes (2.55%)
  8. BG Party-list, 228 votes (2.48%)
  9. CIBAC, 179 votes (1.95%)
  10. GABAY, 155 votes (1.69%)
  11. PPP, 142 votes (1.55%)
  12. BH – Bagong Henerasyon, 119 votes (1.30%)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES (UAE)

  1. Duterte Youth, 10,286 votes (31.87%)
  2. OFW, 2,858 votes (8.86%)
  3. ML, 1,722 votes (5.34%)
  4. Akbayan, 1,614 votes (5.00%)
  5. ACT-CIS, 1,258 votes (3.90%)
  6. Epanaw Sambayanan, 1,133 votes (3.51%)
  7. CIBAC, 753 votes (2.33%)
  8. BG Party-list, 691 votes (2.14%)
  9. KALINGA, 586 votes (1.82%)
  10. AKO OFW, 552 votes (1.71%)
  11. GABAY, 512 votes (1.59%)
  12. PPP, 509 votes (1.58%)

SAUDI ARABIA

  1. Duterte Youth, 4,951 votes (31.77%)
  2. OFW, 1,050 votes (6.74%)
  3. ML, 978 votes (6.28%)
  4. Epanaw Sambayanan, 662 votes (4.25%)
  5. ACT-CIS, 583 votes (3.74%)
  6. CIBAC, 462 votes (2.96%)
  7. Akbayan, 392 votes (2.52%)
  8. AKO OFW, 350 votes (2.25%)
  9. BG Party-list, 348 votes (2.23%)
  10. PBBM, 256 votes (1.64%)
  11. 1-Rider Party-list, 195 votes (1.25%)
  12. PPP, 187 votes (1.20%)

KUWAIT

  1. Duterte Youth, 2,696 votes (40.99%)
  2. OFW, 346 votes (5.26%)
  3. Epanaw Sambayanan, 267 votes (4.06%)
  4. AKO OFW, 266 votes (4.04%)
  5. ML, 238 votes (3.62%)
  6. ACT-CIS, 209 votes (3.18%)
  7. PPP, 159 votes (2.42%)
  8. BG Party-list, 131 votes (1.99%)
  9. PBBM, 124 votes (1.89%)
  10. Akbayan, 113 votes (1.72%)
  11. 4PS, 100 votes (1.52%)
  12. GABAY, 92 votes (1.40%)

OMAN

  1. Duterte Youth, 617 votes (30.83%)
  2. OFW, 175 votes (8.75%)
  3. ACT-CIS, 108 votes (5.40%)
  4. Akbayan, 82 votes (4.10%)
  5. ML, 82 votes (4.10%)
  6. AKO OFW, 70 votes (3.50%)
  7. CIBAC, 56 votes (2.80%)
  8. Epanaw Sambayanan, 56 votes (2.80%)
  9. PBBM, 40 votes (2.00%)
  10. GABAY, 26 votes (1.30%)
  11. KALINGA, 26 votes (1.30%)
  12. BH – Bagong Henerasyon, 23 votes (1.15%)
  13. Senior Citizens, 23 votes (1.15%)

