Partial UAE senatorial results draw cheers and criticism from OFWs

Filipino voters in the UAE have been actively reacting to the partial and unofficial results of the 2025 senatorial elections, sharing both their hopes and reflections on how overseas votes were cast.

Out of 189,892 registered Filipino voters in the UAE, only 37,976 cast their votes, reflecting a turnout of just 20%.

Pride and hope over early results

Despite mixed reactions online, several voters expressed joy and support for the candidates they chose.

Some netizens wished the senatorial candidates well. One netizen wrote: “Congratulations guys, good luck to all of you,” one voter wrote.

Another shared, “Mga kandidatong type ko ang nanalo, thanks God sana maayos ang work nila.” This reaction came in response to the partial and unofficial senatorial results from the UAE.

Some voters showed strong support for their party-list picks. One OFW said: “Proud to be 1 of 1,722 votes for ML!”

Others stood by their chosen candidates despite public criticism. “Amen, pasok si Pastor Apollo Quiboloy! We love you, pastor!” a netizen shared.

Calls for more thoughtful voting

Meanwhile, several netizens highlighted the importance of making informed choices and participating in elections.

“Only 20% turnout votes, and out of that, I think only 1% used their common sense,” one user commented, pointing to the need for more informed voting.

Focus on capabilities

Some voters called on fellow Filipinos to assess candidates based on what they can actually do. “Gusto ko sana malaman: bakit?? Pwede bang may mag lista ng magagawa ng mga kandidato na ‘to?” one of the netizens said.

“Aayos ba GDP? Inflation rate? Ekonomiya? Basic goods & services? Transport? Housing? Taxes? Education?” the netizen added.

“At gaano kalaki contribution [sa] OFWs?” the netizen wrote. “Yung pera pinapadala, gusto nyo bang maraming napupuntahan?”

“Sana, pag namimili tayo ng sisilbi sa bayan, yan ang indicators na tingnan—huwag personality lang or fanaticism or kasi idol, or haka haka, or trending on social media,” the netizen concluded.

Popular but controversial

Some netizens raised concerns over support for well-known but controversial figures. A netizen noted, “Might be best to look into the supporters as well since a trafficker works through a network,” referring to televangelist Apollo Quiboloy, who garnered over 12,000 votes from the UAE.

Meanwhile, others encouraged fellow Filipinos to reflect on their choices. “OFWs want change, pero hindi nag-iisip pagdating ng halalan… para lang matawag na solid,” one commenter shared.

No votes from some

Other OFWs in the UAE admitted that they did not vote at all. “Clear ko lang po, hindi ako bumoto. Thanks!” said one user, while another posted, “Di ako kasama dyan. Di ko binoto yan.”

Other netizen called out those who were in vacation abroad and was not able to cast their votes: “Ang daming hindi bomoto. Yung mga nasa bakasyon, hindi nakapag enroll sa online voting.”

As the counting continues, Filipino voters in the UAE remain vocal about their choices, hopes, and concerns. While some celebrated the results, others called for deeper reflection on future elections, reminding the community of the power and responsibility that comes with each vote.