Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Nurses with 15 years in service granted golden visa in UAE

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Nurses who have served for over 15 years at Dubai Health will now be granted the UAE’s golden visa, following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The decision was made in recognition of their long-standing service and dedication to the community.

The golden visa allows long-term residency and is given to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their fields. In this case, it will be awarded to nursing staff who have significantly advanced healthcare services in Dubai.

“This decision reflects the value we place on those who serve with dedication. Nursing staff are essential partners in realising the vision of a healthier society and improved quality of life,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

He further praised the role of nurses in patient care and their commitment to the well-being of others. He highlighted their importance in strengthening the health system.

The announcement reinforces Dubai’s continued support for healthcare professionals. The move is expected to boost morale and inspire more professionals in the medical field to remain in Dubai for the long term.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino1 hour ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Philippine elections istoc

Partial UAE senatorial results draw cheers and criticism from OFWs

2 mins ago
mayoral

New city mayors elected in PH midterm polls, others retain their seats

2 hours ago
Leni Robredo

Leni Robredo clinches historic win as Naga City’s first female mayor

5 hours ago
Comelec Commissioner Ernesto Maceda Jr PTV

Comelec explains delay in official election results due to pending transmissions

5 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button