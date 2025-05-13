Nurses with 15 years in service granted golden visa in UAE

Nurses who have served for over 15 years at Dubai Health will now be granted the UAE’s golden visa, following the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

The decision was made in recognition of their long-standing service and dedication to the community.

The golden visa allows long-term residency and is given to individuals who have made exceptional contributions in their fields. In this case, it will be awarded to nursing staff who have significantly advanced healthcare services in Dubai.

“This decision reflects the value we place on those who serve with dedication. Nursing staff are essential partners in realising the vision of a healthier society and improved quality of life,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

He further praised the role of nurses in patient care and their commitment to the well-being of others. He highlighted their importance in strengthening the health system.

The announcement reinforces Dubai’s continued support for healthcare professionals. The move is expected to boost morale and inspire more professionals in the medical field to remain in Dubai for the long term.