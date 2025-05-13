New city mayors elected in PH midterm polls, others retain their seats

Some major cities in the Philippines changed leadership after the 2025 elections, while others kept their current mayors. Below is a quick breakdown of key results:

Marikina: Maan Teodoro won and replaced her husband, Marci Teodoro.

Biñan: Gel Alonte succeeded Arman Dimaguila.

Cebu City: Nestor Archival defeated either Raymond Garcia or former mayor Mike Rama.

Makati: Senator Nancy Binay took over from her sister, Abby Binay.

Manila: Isko Moreno returned as mayor, unseating Honey Lacuna.

Mandaluyong: Menchie Abalos replaced her husband, Benjamin Abalos.

Other cities re-elected their current mayors:

Taguig: Lani Cayetano

Pasig: Vico Sotto

Quezon City: Joy Belmonte

Pasay: Emi Calixto

General Trias: Jon Ferrer

Imus: Alex Advincula

Sta. Rosa: Arlene Arcillas

Arlene Arcillas San Juan: Francis Zamora

Some of the elected officials are part of well-known political families, with leadership often passed on to a relative or returning official.