New city mayors elected in PH midterm polls, others retain their seats

Some major cities in the Philippines changed leadership after the 2025 elections, while others kept their current mayors. Below is a quick breakdown of key results:
- Marikina: Maan Teodoro won and replaced her husband, Marci Teodoro.
- Biñan: Gel Alonte succeeded Arman Dimaguila.
- Cebu City: Nestor Archival defeated either Raymond Garcia or former mayor Mike Rama.
- Makati: Senator Nancy Binay took over from her sister, Abby Binay.
- Manila: Isko Moreno returned as mayor, unseating Honey Lacuna.
- Mandaluyong: Menchie Abalos replaced her husband, Benjamin Abalos.
Other cities re-elected their current mayors:
- Taguig: Lani Cayetano
- Pasig: Vico Sotto
- Quezon City: Joy Belmonte
- Pasay: Emi Calixto
- General Trias: Jon Ferrer
- Imus: Alex Advincula
- Sta. Rosa: Arlene Arcillas
- San Juan: Francis Zamora
Some of the elected officials are part of well-known political families, with leadership often passed on to a relative or returning official.