Leni Robredo clinches historic win as Naga City’s first female mayor

Courtesy: Leni Robredo/FB

Former Vice President Leni Robredo has made a political comeback, securing a landslide victory in the Naga City mayoral race and becoming the city’s first female mayor.

Robredo was officially proclaimed winner on Tuesday morning, May 13, garnering 84,377 votes, according to the local board of canvassers. She defeated three other candidates.

The win marks her return to local politics after an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2022.

Robredo previously served as Camarines Sur 3rd District representative from 2013 to 2016 and was elected Vice President in 2016. She also chaired the Liberal Party from 2017 to 2022.

In an earlier interview with NewsWatch Plus, Robredo said she felt her strengths were better suited for the role of mayor, describing it as a more dynamic space to implement her platforms.

Her presidential run in 2022 ended in a wide-margin loss to Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

