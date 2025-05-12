Top 12 Senatorial candidates in the UAE revealed

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai have released the results of the 2025 overseas absentee voting for the senatorial race.

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE cast their votes from April 13 to May 12, 2025, at 3 p.m. through online voting.

Senatorial candidate Bong Go received the highest number of votes in the UAE with 27,459 votes (7.45%), followed by Bato Dela Rosa with 26,047 (7.06%), and Rodante Marcoleta with 25,161 (6.83%).

Completing the Top 12 are:

4th – Jimmy Bondoc with 19,744 votes (5.35%)

5th – Atty. Vic Rodriguez with 18,432 votes (5%)

6th – Raul Lambino with 17,555 votes (4.76%)

7th – Jayvee Hinlo with 16,679 votes (4.52%)

8th – Phillip Salvador with 13,886 votes (3.77%)

9th – Doc Marites Mata with 13,366 votes (3.63%)

10th – Apollo Quiboloy with 12,643 votes (3.43%)

11th – Gringo Honasan with 12,562 votes (3.41%)

12th – Imee Marcos with 10,937 votes (2.97%)

Meanwhile, Duterte Youth tops the party-list category.

The total number of registered Filipino voters in the UAE is 189,892, but only 37,976 votes were cast during the month-long online voting period.

Voting in Abu Dhabi saw 13,234 participants, while 24,742 voted in Dubai. The online voting system was conducted through the Commission on Elections (COMELEC)’s official platform.

Overseas voting is part of the Philippine midterm elections, where Filipinos abroad vote for senators and party-list representatives. Only registered overseas voters are allowed to participate.

The Commission on Elections reminds Filipinos abroad to regularly check the official websites and social media pages of Philippine embassies and consulates for verified election-related updates.