Skills training in baking: OFWs join embassy workshop in celebration of OWWA anniversary

On 9th May 2025, 37-year-old Francis Llaneta, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), undertook a 1.5-hour bus journey from his home in Malkiya to the Philippine Embassy in Manama, located in Adliy, demonstrating his dedication to acquiring new skills. He was one of 38 attendees enthusiastic to learn the art and science of baking.

The two-Friday baking skills training initiative is part of the celebrations marking the 43rd anniversary of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). The program scheduled on May 9 and May 23 is jointly coordinated with the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN), reflecting a collaborative effort to empower the Filipino community overseas.

Francis stated in an interview, “I participated in the training because it presented an opportunity for me to enhance my skills, which I aspire to apply upon my return home.” Francis has been residing in Bahrain for over two years, working as a massage therapist.

He was joined by other Filipinos from various professions in Bahrain. The training course also had a multi-gathering group, composed of housemaids, nurses, receptionists, and salesladies united in a common goal of learning something new and broadening their perspective.

In her warm welcome address, OWWA Welfare Officer Juvilyn Anns Gumabay expressed OWWA’s deep appreciation to both the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and Pinay Ikaw Na (PIN), acknowledging the synergistic efforts of these organizations in providing comprehensive support and empowering Filipino workers navigating life abroad.

Furthermore, Gumabay extended sincere thanks to the attendees for their participation and commitment to learning about and supporting OWWA’s programs for OFWs. The presence of the participants signifies a collective desire to contribute to the success and well-being of the Filipino community in Bahrain.

The training commenced with a moment of reflection and solidarity with a prayer initiated by Mary Agnes Haydee Dabucol, the auditor of PIN.

The activity was joined by a special video featuring OWWA Administrator Arnel Ignacio. In his message, Administrator Ignacio extended his warmest greetings on the occasion of OWWA’s 43rd anniversary, highlighting its continued dedication and extensive service to overseas Filipinos.

MWO Officer In Charge (OIC), Celia V. Cabadonga’s inspirational message underscored the significance of this anniversary, highlighting the continuous dedication and hard work of OWWA in assisting OFWs and their families.

For over four decades, OWWA has been a beacon of hope and support for millions of Filipinos who have ventured abroad in search of better opportunities. It has consistently strived to provide a comprehensive range of services, from pre-departure orientation seminars to repatriation assistance, skills training, scholarship programs, and various welfare

A representative from the Land Bank of the Philippines was also present to discuss ways to assist migrant workers in saving while employed abroad to ensure their future security.

Meanwhile, Dinah Sta. Ana, president of PIN, said, “This baking training offers the participants a chance not only to learn a valuable skill, but also to network with fellow Filipinos and build a sense of community.”

She expressed her sincere gratitude to all the participants for their presence and acknowledged the hard work of the PIN officers who worked diligently to enable the smooth flow of the program, making it successful and effective.

Their commitment to community service is proof of PIN’s vision to enhance Filipino culture, empowerment, and unity.

The baking training aims to equip the participants with practical skills that can benefit from personal enrichment, potential income, or even future entrepreneurial ventures. They will learn the basic baking techniques, recipes, and tips for delectable confections.

Attendees were led and guided by Ms. Ivy Ancheta, a professional baking instructor and entrepreneur of IVBakes, who graciously imparted her skills and expertise in the craft to shape her students and transform them into confident creators.

Her patient and encouraging teaching techniques created a supportive learning environment, where questions were attended to and slips were seen as opportunities for growth.

“This training is really great help for us. I’m thankful to OWWA and the Philippine Embassy for giving us opportunities like this,” said Victoria Dumrique, the liaison officer of PIN, whose determination reflects the resilience and drive of many Filipinos working overseas.

Despite being an experienced baker, Dumrique is eager to learn more techniques and enhance her abilities.

For Francis and Victoria, acquiring knowledge and expanding one’s knowledge is an affirmation of the Filipino resilience in the challenges of overseas work. Their eagerness to learn and acquire skills manifests a profound aspect of the Philippine diaspora: a firm determination to succeed, to adapt, and to contribute meaningfully to both the Philippines and their foreign home. (Cecil Ancheta)