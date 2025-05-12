PDP backs Imee Marcos, Camille Villar for Senate to ‘protect VP Sara from impeachment’

The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) officially endorsed Sen. Imee Marcos and Rep. Camille Villar as guest candidates in their senatorial slate for the 2025 midterm elections, saying their values align with the party’s and citing the need to strengthen Vice President Sara Duterte’s political defense amid impeachment threats.

In a resolution posted online on the last day of the campaign, the PDP called on its members to fully support Marcos and Villar, both of whom were endorsed by the vice president herself.

The party emphasized that the inclusion of the two candidates would complete its 12-person slate and help ensure allies in the Senate who could shield Duterte from possible impeachment moves.

“There is a need for more allies to protect the vice president from impeachment,” the resolution stated, vowing to mobilize all party resources to boost the candidates’ chances.

Marcos and Villar were previously part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas” slate but shifted away from the administration following the arrest and ICC detention of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Despite the PDP’s statements linking her endorsement to potential impeachment threats, Vice President Duterte clarified that she never brought up such concerns while campaigning for candidates aligned with her and her father.