Marcos, Duterte cast votes in 2025 midterm polls

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte have cast their votes for the 2025 midterm elections in their respective hometowns on Monday, May 12.

Marcos returned to Ilocos Norte to vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, arriving as polls opened at 7 a.m (PH time). A minor issue occurred when his ballot was initially not accepted by the vote-counting machine, prompting him to reinsert it.

He was joined at the precinct by his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos, and sister Irene Marcos. Meanwhile, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and their sons—including Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos—voted in Laoag City.

Vice President Duterte cast her vote at Daniel Aguinaldo National High School in Davao City early in the day.

Although former President Rodrigo Duterte is registered to vote at the same precinct, he remains unable to do so as he is currently in detention at The Hague under the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity.

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero and House Speaker Martin Romualdez also traveled to their respective home provinces—Sorsogon and Leyte—to participate in the polls.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) opened voting at 5 a.m. for seniors, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women. General voting began at 7 a.m. and will run until 7 p.m. More than 68.6 million Filipinos are registered to vote in this year’s elections.