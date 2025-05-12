Khalil Ramos urges caution after ballot error invalidates party-list vote

Actor Khalil Ramos took to Instagram to express his frustration after a voting error caused his party-list vote to be invalidated.

In an Instagram Story, the Kapuso star recounted his experience at the polling precinct, warning fellow voters to be extra mindful when shading their ballots.

“Be extra careful when shading your ballots,” Khalil wrote. “I pressed a bit too hard on the first page, and it left marks on the back, right where the party list section was. Sadly, my party-list vote was invalidated due to overvoting. Don’t make the same mistake.”

He also encouraged voters to come prepared and to double-check their voter receipts. To help ensure a smooth voting experience, voters are advised to bring a kodigo, follow ballot instructions carefully, and review their receipts after voting.