Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsPH NewsTFT News

Khalil Ramos urges caution after ballot error invalidates party-list vote

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago

Courtesy: Khalil Ramos

Actor Khalil Ramos took to Instagram to express his frustration after a voting error caused his party-list vote to be invalidated.

In an Instagram Story, the Kapuso star recounted his experience at the polling precinct, warning fellow voters to be extra mindful when shading their ballots.

“Be extra careful when shading your ballots,” Khalil wrote. “I pressed a bit too hard on the first page, and it left marks on the back, right where the party list section was. Sadly, my party-list vote was invalidated due to overvoting. Don’t make the same mistake.”

He also encouraged voters to come prepared and to double-check their voter receipts. To help ensure a smooth voting experience, voters are advised to bring a kodigo, follow ballot instructions carefully, and review their receipts after voting.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OWWA Anniversary OFW baking

Skills training in baking: OFWs join embassy workshop in celebration of OWWA anniversary

11 mins ago
Alyansa mp

Alyansa bets cast votes as 2025 midterm polls get underway

31 mins ago
KELA Template 78

Child of OFW laid to rest after NAIA car-ramming incident

2 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos left and Inday Sara Duterte right

Marcos, Duterte cast votes in 2025 midterm polls

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button