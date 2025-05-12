Child of OFW laid to rest after NAIA car-ramming incident

The four-year-old daughter of Danmark Soriano Masongsong, who died in a car-ramming incident at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025, was laid to rest in Lipa City, Batangas.

The funeral took place on May 11 at Eternal Gardens around 4 p.m.

The child, Malia Kates Yuchen Masongsong, was the only daughter of Danmark, an assembly line operator in the Czech Republic, and his wife, Cynthia. Cynthia, who sustained critical injuries from the incident, was recently discharged from the hospital.

Danmark, who was bound for the Czech Republic when the tragedy happened, shared an emotional message during the funeral, asking for forgiveness from his daughter for not being by her side when the incident occurred. He recalled that Malia had begged him to stay before he left.

Present during the funeral were Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Arnell Ignacio, DMW Region IV-A Director April Casabuena, NCR Director Falconi Millar, and OWWA Deputy Director Honey Quiño. They expressed their condolences and support to the grieving family.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and OWWA have provided financial assistance to the Masongsong family. This support comes on top of earlier aid given to the family.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has directed authorities to prioritize the mental and physical well-being of affected families. Secretary Cacdac ensured that the Masongsong family would continue to receive support, including psychosocial counseling from a dedicated team of nurses and social workers.