Bong Go leads Senate race, Bam Aquino in strong second — partial Comelec tally

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report59 seconds ago

Bong Go; Bam Aquino/Facebook

Re-electionist Senator Bong Go is leading the senatorial race based on the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) partial, unofficial results released Monday night, May 12.

Data from the Comelec transparency server, shared by government station PTV, show that Go—running under the Duterte-backed PDP slate—has secured more than 15.5 million votes as of 9:23 p.m.

Former Senator Bam Aquino, an opposition candidate, follows in second place with over 12.9 million votes. Rounding out the top five are re-electionist Senator Bato Dela Rosa with 11.8 million votes, outgoing ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo with 10.1 million, and another opposition bet, Kiko Pangilinan, with 9.4 million votes.

Here are the top 12 Senate contenders based on the partial tally:

  1. Bong Go – 15,598,180
  2. Bam Aquino – 12,901,017
  3. Bato Dela Rosa – 11,841,977
  4. Erwin Tulfo – 10,177,198
  5. Kiko Pangilinan – 9,417,403
  6. Ping Lacson – 9,185,314
  7. Tito Sotto – 9,044,980
  8. Rodante Marcoleta – 8,900,328
  9. Pia Cayetano – 8,745,124
  10. Camille Villar – 7,927,123
  11. Imee Marcos – 7,891,086
  12. Lito Lapid – 7,842,284

The Comelec earlier confirmed that over 68.6 million Filipinos were registered to vote in this year’s midterm elections. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared May 12 a special non-working holiday to allow citizens to participate in the polls, which ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

