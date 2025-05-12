Bong Go leads Senate race, Bam Aquino in strong second — partial Comelec tally

Re-electionist Senator Bong Go is leading the senatorial race based on the Commission on Elections’ (Comelec) partial, unofficial results released Monday night, May 12.

Data from the Comelec transparency server, shared by government station PTV, show that Go—running under the Duterte-backed PDP slate—has secured more than 15.5 million votes as of 9:23 p.m.

Former Senator Bam Aquino, an opposition candidate, follows in second place with over 12.9 million votes. Rounding out the top five are re-electionist Senator Bato Dela Rosa with 11.8 million votes, outgoing ACT-CIS party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo with 10.1 million, and another opposition bet, Kiko Pangilinan, with 9.4 million votes.

Here are the top 12 Senate contenders based on the partial tally:

Bong Go – 15,598,180 Bam Aquino – 12,901,017 Bato Dela Rosa – 11,841,977 Erwin Tulfo – 10,177,198 Kiko Pangilinan – 9,417,403 Ping Lacson – 9,185,314 Tito Sotto – 9,044,980 Rodante Marcoleta – 8,900,328 Pia Cayetano – 8,745,124 Camille Villar – 7,927,123 Imee Marcos – 7,891,086 Lito Lapid – 7,842,284

The Comelec earlier confirmed that over 68.6 million Filipinos were registered to vote in this year’s midterm elections. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared May 12 a special non-working holiday to allow citizens to participate in the polls, which ran from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.