Alyansa bets cast votes as 2025 midterm polls get underway

Candidates from the administration-backed Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas coalition cast their votes across the country on Monday, May 12, as the 2025 midterm elections officially began.

Re-electionist Senator Lito Lapid was the earliest among the Alyansa slate to vote, taking advantage of early voting for seniors, which began at 5 a.m. ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Erwin Tulfo, the coalition’s top Senate contender based on pre-election surveys, cast his vote at Kamuning Elementary School in Quezon City when general voting opened at 7 a.m.

Senate hopeful and former presidential candidate Ping Lacson returned to his hometown in Imus, Cavite to vote. His former running mate, former Senate President Tito Sotto—also eyeing a Senate comeback—voted in Quezon City, accompanied by wife Helen Gamboa and son, Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, who is seeking re-election.

Former Senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao also traveled to Sarangani to cast his vote.

Incumbent senators Bong Revilla and Francis Tolentino, who are both running for re-election, are scheduled to vote later in the day, along with outgoing Makati Mayor Abby Binay, re-electionist Senator Pia Cayetano, and outgoing Las Piñas Rep. Camille Villar.

A final pre-election survey by OCTA Research, conducted from April 20 to 24, showed that 10 out of 11 Alyansa senatorial bets are projected to secure seats. Tulfo led the coalition with a 52.7% voter preference, placing him in the 1st to 2nd rank. Tolentino was the only candidate outside the top 12, with 25.2% support, placing him between 13th and 22nd.

More than 68.6 million Filipinos are registered to vote in this year’s elections. According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), polling precincts opened at 5 a.m. for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women, while general voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 7 p.m.

