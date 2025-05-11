VP Sara Duterte honors mothers; shares personal tribute to mom amid campaign trail

Vice President Sara Duterte marked Mother’s Day by paying tribute to mothers across the country, while sharing her personal gratitude to her own mother, Elizabeth Zimmerman, for supporting her through the demands of public service and parenthood.

Speaking on the sidelines of a campaign event, Duterte reflected on how challenging her work has been, especially as she continues to travel for the 2025 midterm elections. “We owe so much to mothers. Especially for me, because my job is demanding,” she said.

She revealed that her mother has been caring for her youngest child, whom she has brought along on the campaign trail. “My mother is there to take care of my youngest,” she added, calling her one of her “pillars,” alongside her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The vice president also opened up about her father’s current situation—he is detained in The Hague while facing charges of crimes against humanity for his administration’s war on drugs. “He’s still a pillar, it’s just that physically, he’s far away,” she said.

In a separate message, Duterte thanked Filipino mothers for being the “light in their respective families” and for their unwavering dedication. “For each day that you spend caring for and guiding your children and loved ones, you embody the kind of love that is pure and has no equal,” she said.

The Vice President and her siblings were expected to have dinner with their mother on Sunday to celebrate the occasion.