Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Rain hits parts of Sharjah and Al Ain

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

Sharjah and Al Ain experienced rainfall in recent days, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

On Sunday, May 11, moderate rain was reported over Refada, Sharjah, around 3:35 pm, while light to moderate rain affected Al Madam, Sharjah, at around 3:10 pm.

In an advisory issued May 11 covering until 8 AM the next day, NCM said the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possibly forming over mountains by the afternoon, bringing rainfall.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, and the sea remains slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

For the next four days until May 15, the weather will continue to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation, especially over mountainous areas. Winds may reach speeds of 35 to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust at times.

Earlier, on May 10, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, also experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, prompting Abu Dhabi Police to issue an advisory, urging motorists to exercise caution, follow changing speed limits on electronic boards, and drive safely amid the rainy weather.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin11 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

voter ballot 20160605 1 FC7183D4ACFC493CBD55CD9C6B5C9D1E 1

Comelec files disqualification cases vs 50 bets over campaign violations; more petitions expected by June 30

2 hours ago
download 3 1280x720 1

Former ‘Teacher of the Year’ sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing students

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 05 08 at 21.30.09 eff540b4 e1746957399667

Pope Leo XIV vows to carry on Francis’ legacy, urges cardinals to renew commitment to Church reforms

3 hours ago
iStock 1017702916

Comelec extends pre-enrollment period for overseas online voting until May 12

4 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button