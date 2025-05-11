Rain hits parts of Sharjah and Al Ain

Sharjah and Al Ain experienced rainfall in recent days, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

On Sunday, May 11, moderate rain was reported over Refada, Sharjah, around 3:35 pm, while light to moderate rain affected Al Madam, Sharjah, at around 3:10 pm.

In an advisory issued May 11 covering until 8 AM the next day, NCM said the weather will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective clouds possibly forming over mountains by the afternoon, bringing rainfall.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening, and the sea remains slight in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

For the next four days until May 15, the weather will continue to be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation, especially over mountainous areas. Winds may reach speeds of 35 to 40 km/h, causing blowing dust at times.

Earlier, on May 10, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, also experienced moderate to heavy rainfall, prompting Abu Dhabi Police to issue an advisory, urging motorists to exercise caution, follow changing speed limits on electronic boards, and drive safely amid the rainy weather.