Pope Leo XIV vows to carry on Francis’ legacy, urges cardinals to renew commitment to Church reforms

Staff Report

Screengrab from Vatican Media

Pope Leo XIV, in his first official meeting with the world’s Catholic cardinals since becoming pontiff, pledged to continue the vision and reforms of his predecessor, Pope Francis, whom he described as leaving behind a “precious legacy” of service and openness.

During the gathering at the Vatican, Leo encouraged the senior clerics to reaffirm their dedication to the sweeping reforms initiated by the Second Vatican Council in the 1960s—changes that included holding Mass in local languages and fostering interfaith dialogue. He praised Francis for his efforts to engage the modern world with “courageous and trusting dialogue” and for setting an example of selfless service.

The late Pope Francis, who led the Church for 12 years until his death on April 21, often faced pushback from conservative factions over his inclusive stance on issues like LGBT Catholics and women in leadership roles.

Leo XIV—formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost of the United States—had largely flown under the global radar before his election. A former missionary in Peru and a senior Vatican official for the past two years, Leo said he chose his papal name in part to honor Pope Leo XIII, a champion of social justice.

Addressing new global challenges, the new pontiff highlighted artificial intelligence as a key concern, warning of its potential threat to human dignity, justice, and labor rights.

Saturday’s meeting marked a shift in style as well. Unlike previous popes who delivered speeches without dialogue, Leo invited cardinals to openly share thoughts and concerns. “He listened very carefully, but he knows he’s going to have to make the decisions,” said Irish Cardinal Sean Brady. Spanish Cardinal Aquilino Bocos Merino described the atmosphere as “very cordial and communal.”

Later in the day, the pope made an unannounced visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Genazzano, where he greeted well-wishers and offered blessings before entering the church.

