Marcos honors mothers on Mother’s Day, thanks them for boundless love and sacrifice

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. paid tribute to mothers on Sunday, expressing gratitude for their unwavering love and sacrifices in celebration of Mother’s Day.

In a social media post, the President shared a collage featuring key women in his life—his mother, former First Lady Imelda Marcos; his wife, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos; and his sister, Irene Marcos. Notably, Senator Imee Marcos, his elder sister, was absent from the photo montage.

Marcos described mothers as the “quiet strength behind every family,” emphasizing their selfless devotion. “They care, nurture, guide and give of themselves without asking for anything in return,” he said. “Their love knows no bounds—and neither does their sacrifice.”

In Filipino, he also extended heartfelt appreciation: “Ngayong Mother’s Day, taos-puso kong kinikilala at pinasasalamatan ang lahat ng ilaw ng tahanan. Maraming salamat sa inyong walang kapantay na pagmamahal at pagkalinga.”