DMW encourages OFWs to use online voting for 2025 Elections

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is urging overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to take advantage of online voting for the 2025 elections, offering a more convenient and accessible way to cast their votes.

This initiative was highlighted by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who assured OFWs that the process would be secure and efficient.

In a video message, President Marcos emphasized that online voting allows Filipinos abroad to vote from anywhere in the world without the need to queue or travel. “Voting has never been easier, regardless of where you are. Through online voting, you can express your voice quickly, safely, and efficiently,” said the President.

The overseas voting period runs from April 13, 2025, to May 12, 2025, with voting closing at 7:00 PM (Philippine Standard Time) on May 12.

President Marcos also encouraged OFWs to choose candidates with integrity, competence, and compassion for public service, urging them to play a vital role in shaping the future of the country.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac reassured OFWs and their families of continued support during the election period, as the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) has exempted key welfare and reintegration programs from the election spending ban. These services include the AKSYON Fund, reintegration programs, and local employment facilitation.

“We urge our kababayans to exercise their right to vote and help shape the future of our nation,” Secretary Cacdac added. “Rest assured that the DMW stands ready to assist OFWs and their families throughout the elections.”