Comelec files disqualification cases vs 50 bets over campaign violations; more petitions expected by June 30

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has filed disqualification cases against 50 candidates for violating campaign rules, particularly regarding the posting of oversized or misplaced campaign materials, according to Chairman George Garcia. The poll body has until June 30 to resolve these petitions.

Garcia said the Comelec’s Task Force Baklas repeatedly asked these candidates to remove prohibited materials, especially those posted in public areas beyond the allowed size. Despite multiple notices, the candidates failed to comply, prompting the task force to escalate the matter.

“These candidates were warned three to four times. Since they did not remove the campaign materials, the task force had no choice but to file cases,” he explained.

Garcia stressed that filing a case does not equate to automatic disqualification. Each petition will be evaluated based on evidence and legal merit.

He added that 20 more candidates are being questioned for alleged vote-buying and expects more disqualification petitions to be filed on election day.

For national candidates, even if they are proclaimed and take their oath, their official assumption of office on June 30 means the Comelec can still rule on pending cases until then.

Comelec divisions are currently raffling the cases to respective benches, and the commission reiterated its authority to suspend the proclamation of candidates with unresolved disqualification cases. National-level disputes will be handled by the Electoral Tribunals of the House and Senate, while the Presidential Electoral Tribunal handles those involving top national posts.