Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comelec extends pre-enrollment period for overseas online voting until May 12

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin49 mins ago

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the extension of the pre-voting enrollment period for online voting until May 12, 2025, 12:00 noon Philippine Standard Time or 8:00 am in the UAE.

This will be observed across 77 Philippine posts worldwide, including the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

Initially scheduled to end on May 7, the enrollment period was first extended to May 10, 7:59 PM UAE time, to accommodate more enrollees. The extension aims to increase the number of registered voters participating in the month-long overseas voting that will conclude on May 12, 2025.

As of May 3, Comelec reported that 134,474 overseas voters have pre-enrolled for Internet Voting. This figure represents 11.01% of the total 1,220,942 registered overseas voters under the Overseas Voting Contingency Scheme (OVCS) posts.

The pre-voting enrollment process, which started on March 20, is essential for overseas voters to take part in the online voting system. Enrollment can be done through the official link: https://ov.comelec.gov.ph/enroll.

Comelec urges overseas voters to complete their pre-voting enrollment before the deadline to ensure their participation in the voting process.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin49 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2025 05 08 at 21.30.09 eff540b4 e1746957399667

Pope Leo XIV vows to carry on Francis’ legacy, urges cardinals to renew commitment to Church reforms

11 seconds ago
Screenshot 2025 05 11 113952

VP Sara Duterte honors mothers; shares personal tribute to mom amid campaign trail

2 hours ago
The Filipino Times Comelec strikes out inactive overseas voters 1

Comelec: Bayan Muna not disqualified, warns public against fake election news

3 hours ago
DMW logo blurry background

DMW encourages OFWs to use online voting for 2025 Elections

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button