Comelec extends pre-enrollment period for overseas online voting until May 12

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has announced the extension of the pre-voting enrollment period for online voting until May 12, 2025, 12:00 noon Philippine Standard Time or 8:00 am in the UAE.

This will be observed across 77 Philippine posts worldwide, including the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai.

Initially scheduled to end on May 7, the enrollment period was first extended to May 10, 7:59 PM UAE time, to accommodate more enrollees. The extension aims to increase the number of registered voters participating in the month-long overseas voting that will conclude on May 12, 2025.

As of May 3, Comelec reported that 134,474 overseas voters have pre-enrolled for Internet Voting. This figure represents 11.01% of the total 1,220,942 registered overseas voters under the Overseas Voting Contingency Scheme (OVCS) posts.

The pre-voting enrollment process, which started on March 20, is essential for overseas voters to take part in the online voting system. Enrollment can be done through the official link: https://ov.comelec.gov.ph/enroll.

Comelec urges overseas voters to complete their pre-voting enrollment before the deadline to ensure their participation in the voting process.