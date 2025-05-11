Comelec: Bayan Muna not disqualified, warns public against fake election news

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) clarified on Saturday that Bayan Muna party-list remains eligible to participate in the May 12 midterm elections, debunking circulating claims of its disqualification as “fake news.”

Bayan Muna, a member of the Makabayan coalition, is eyeing a return to the House of Representatives after failing to win a seat in the 2022 elections.

Comelec said a falsified press statement, which mimicked the official format of the poll body’s announcements, falsely claimed the disqualification of Bayan Muna. The misleading content has been posted on several platforms, including the Facebook page Kontra Baghak.

Online journalist Dominique Flores also denounced the use of her name in a fake news screenshot, urging the public to report the misleading posts.

“There is no resolution from the Commission En Banc disqualifying Bayan Muna Party-List in this election. They remain officially listed among party-list groups that can be voted for on Monday,” the Comelec emphasized.

The commission condemned the spread of disinformation, warning that fake announcements designed to look official undermine the public’s right to truthful information—particularly during the critical election period. It reminded the public that circulating false and alarming claims is an election offense under Section 261(z)(11) of the Omnibus Election Code.