When is the next holiday in the UAE? Here’s what we know so far

Aren’t you curious about when the next holiday in the UAE is? With Eid Al Fitr now over, many are already eyeing the next long weekend, so here’s what to expect.

Based on the Islamic calendar, the UAE’s next public holiday is predicted to begin on June 5 (Thursday) for Arafat Day, followed by Eid Al Adha from June 6 (Friday) to 8 (Sunday).

If the predictions are accurate, this could mean a four-day weekend for many, especially for those who already have Saturdays and Sundays off.

What is Eid Al Adha?

Eid Al Adha is one of the most important holidays in Islam, observed about 90 days after Eid Al Fitr. Since Islamic holidays follow the lunar calendar, their exact dates depend on moon sightings.

In the UAE, Eid Al Fitr began on Sunday, March 30, after the crescent moon was sighted on March 29. Counting 90 days from that date in the Islamic calendar, Eid Al Adha is expected to fall on Friday, June 6.

What comes next after Eid Al Adha?

After Eid Al Adha, the next expected holiday will be the Islamic New Year on Friday, June 27. Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday is also expected to fall on Monday, September 1.

Later in the year, UAE residents will also get time off for Commemoration Day and Union Day, with two days off confirmed for December 2 and 3.

However, exact dates will still depend on official announcements.