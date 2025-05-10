Trump to visit UAE, Gulf countries amid key talks on trade, oil, and AI

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar on May 13 as part of an official trip to discuss major global issues.

According to CNBC, the trip will cover ceasefire negotiations, oil exports, trade agreements, and possible changes in rules related to advanced technology like AI chips.

Trump is also expected to revisit tariffs on metals like aluminum and steel, which may benefit Gulf exporters.

Trump has strong ties with the Gulf region. His children are involved in business deals and real estate projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which has raised past concerns about conflicts of interest—claims the Trump family denies.

While in Saudi Arabia, Trump is expected to join an investment forum attended by top U.S. business leaders, including CEOs from major tech, finance, and energy companies. New deals are expected between American and Gulf firms in areas like artificial intelligence, energy, and aluminum.

Oil prices and financing will be key topics during the visit. Saudi Arabia is balancing its budget while trying to fund massive development projects, and may seek more U.S. support as part of its economic plans.