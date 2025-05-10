Teachers, poll workers to get Php2,000 pay hike for 2025 elections

Teachers and election staff working in the upcoming May 12, 2025 national and local elections will receive an additional Php2,000 in their compensation.

With the increase, chairpersons of electoral boards will now get Php12,000 (from Php10,000), poll clerks and third members will receive Php11,000 (from Php9,000), and support staff will be paid Php8,000 (from Php6,000). The pay hike is meant to recognize the hard work and sacrifices of poll workers during election duties.

“As directed by our beloved President Bongbong Marcos, our teachers and poll workers will finally receive a Php2,000 across-the-board increase in their compensation for the 2025 midterm elections,” said Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman.

Poll workers are also entitled to travel and communication allowances, meal allowance, and service credits under the Election Service Reform Act and Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Resolution No. 10194.

“Alam po natin na sa pagbantay ng ating mga boto, haharap sa pagod, puyat at sakripisyo ang ating mga guro at poll workers. Kaya noon pong inutusan tayo ng Pangulo na itaas ang kanilang benepisyo, hindi po tayo nagdalawang-isip,” Pangandaman added.

The government has allocated Php7.480 billion in the 2025 national budget to cover the pay of 758,549 poll workers, according to COMELEC estimates. The DBM also urged agencies to ensure the timely release of the benefits.