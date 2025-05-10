Fewer Filipino families now see themselves as poor, OCTA survey says

The number of Filipino families who see themselves as poor has dropped, according to a nationwide OCTA Research survey conducted from April 10 to 16, 2025.

Results showed a decline in self-rated poverty from 50 percent in November 2024 to 42 percent in April 2025. This reflects an improvement for about 2.1 million families who no longer view themselves as poor.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary and Palace Press Officer Claire Castro credited this change to government efforts. “Ibig sabihin, nararamdaman na rin po ng mga taong target ng mga programa ng Pangulo patungkol sa kagutuman ang pag-angat, ang improvement,” Castro said.

In addition, food poverty—families saying they cannot afford enough nutritious meals—also fell from 49 percent to 35 percent, a 14-point drop. That’s around 3.7 million families now saying they are not food-poor.

Castro said this was due to the impact of the Marcos administration’s anti-poverty and social welfare programs. She added, “Sisikapin po ng ating Pangulo at ng administrasyon na lalo pang mapalawig ang mga programang ito para mas lalong maiangat ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan.”

She also emphasized that the government will continue strengthening its assistance and livelihood programs to reach more families in need.