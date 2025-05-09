UAE leaders extend congratulations to new pope

UAE leaders expressed their heartfelt congratulations to Cardinal Robert Prevost on his election as the new Pope, making history as the first American to hold the papal seat.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his sincere wishes to the new pontiff, highlighting the significance of fostering peace and cooperation across the globe.

“I extend my sincere best wishes to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV on his appointment as head of the Catholic Church and wish him success in continuing to promote mutual understanding, peace, and harmony throughout the world,” said HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, also shared his warm congratulations, recognizing the Vatican’s significant role in promoting dialogue and peace.

“We in the UAE deeply appreciate the Vatican’s role in promoting dialogue and peace among nations and faiths, and we look forward to working together with His Holiness to advance a global message of coexistence, tolerance, and shared humanity,” said HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

The election of Pope Leo XIV was announced on May 8, following the traditional “Habemus Papam” declaration from the Vatican. The news was met with enthusiasm worldwide, as the Catholic community welcomed its first American pontiff.

Known for his quiet but reform-minded leadership, Pope Leo now steps into the role after the passing of Pope Francis, promising to carry forward a vision of openness and inclusion.