Marcos congratulates Pope Leo XIV; prays he’ll strengthen Church’s ties to the poor

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has congratulated Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States on his election as the new Pope, who has taken the papal name Leo XIV.

In his statement, President Marcos expressed his wishes on behalf of the Philippines, acknowledging the new pontiff’s responsibility as the successor of Pope Francis and leader of the Catholic Church.

“As the new pontiff, who took the papal name Leo XIV, ascends the Chair of St. Peter and assumes the mantle of Bishop of Rome, I pray that he will continue to bring the Church closer to the poor and disadvantaged,” Marcos said.

“The Filipino people are also praying for the new pope’s strength and good health as he leads the faithful with grace, wisdom, and compassion,” he added.

The President hopes that the new pope’s ministry will inspire Christians to stay committed to their faith.

The new pontiff now leads the global Catholic Church of 1.4 billion faithful, succeeding Pope Francis.