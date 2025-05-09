Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Duterte congratulates new pope, hopes for global reconciliation under his leadership

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 seconds ago

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday extended her congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was elected as the new head of the Catholic Church, expressing hope that his papacy will bring peace and unity across nations.

Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, becomes the 267th pope, the first American pontiff, and the second from the Americas, following Pope Francis.

In a statement, Duterte said the new pope’s election is a source of inspiration for Filipinos to renew their faith and commitment to service and Gospel values.

“This joyful moment unites over 80 million Filipinos—whether in our archipelago or spread across every continent—in deep gratitude to God for guiding the College of Cardinals in their discernment and prayer,” she said.

She also expressed confidence that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will revitalize the Church and foster dialogue across cultures and religions.

“We pray that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will awaken a revitalized spirit of faith in every parish, every community, and every heart,” she added.

The Vice President said she looks forward to a Church that “promotes solidarity among nations and tirelessly works for peace.”

“May his guidance open new paths for reconciliation, understanding, and cooperation in our troubled world.”

She concluded by saying the Philippines would continue to uphold and support the mission of the universal Church under Pope Leo XIV’s leadership.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template 76

VP tirades vs. administration reflect self, family – Palace

20 mins ago
KELA Template 75

Marcos congratulates Pope Leo XIV; prays he’ll strengthen Church’s ties to the poor

2 hours ago
KELA Template 74

Dubai Police nabs 13 gang members involved in phone scams

3 hours ago
KELA Template 73

Sofronio Vasquez reunites with ‘The Voice’ coach Michael Bublé over lunch in LA

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button