Duterte congratulates new pope, hopes for global reconciliation under his leadership

Vice President Sara Duterte on Friday extended her congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was elected as the new head of the Catholic Church, expressing hope that his papacy will bring peace and unity across nations.

Prevost, who has taken the name Pope Leo XIV, becomes the 267th pope, the first American pontiff, and the second from the Americas, following Pope Francis.

In a statement, Duterte said the new pope’s election is a source of inspiration for Filipinos to renew their faith and commitment to service and Gospel values.

“This joyful moment unites over 80 million Filipinos—whether in our archipelago or spread across every continent—in deep gratitude to God for guiding the College of Cardinals in their discernment and prayer,” she said.

She also expressed confidence that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will revitalize the Church and foster dialogue across cultures and religions.

“We pray that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate will awaken a revitalized spirit of faith in every parish, every community, and every heart,” she added.

The Vice President said she looks forward to a Church that “promotes solidarity among nations and tirelessly works for peace.”

“May his guidance open new paths for reconciliation, understanding, and cooperation in our troubled world.”

She concluded by saying the Philippines would continue to uphold and support the mission of the universal Church under Pope Leo XIV’s leadership.