Dubai Police nabs 13 gang members involved in phone scams

Dubai Police recently arrested 13 individuals belonging to three criminal gangs involved in phone scams.

The suspects, all of Asian nationality, were caught by the Fraud Control Centre Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

The gangs targeted both residents and citizens by posing as officials from agencies such as the police and banks. They falsely claimed the need to update banking information, pay traffic fines, or resolve residency issues, tricking victims into sharing sensitive bank details.

According to Dubai Police, the gang members used sophisticated methods to manipulate victims into revealing crucial banking information, such as CVV codes and OTPs. The scam exploited the belief that the calls were from legitimate entities.

Authorities strongly advised against sharing personal or banking information with unverified sources. They emphasized that legitimate banks do not request such data via phone calls, texts, or emails.

Victims of suspicious communications are urged to report the incident through the “eCrime” platform or visit the nearest police station.