Two days left: Overseas pre-voting enrollment ends soon

Filipino registered voters in the UAE are urged to complete their pre-enrollment for the May 2025 midterm elections as the deadline approaches in two days.

The pre-voting enrollment period, initially set to end on May 7, has been extended to May 10, 2025, 7:59 PM UAE time.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) granted a three-day extension to accommodate more Filipino voters abroad, following numerous requests from various Filipino communities overseas.

According to Minute Resolution No. 25-0544, the extension aims to increase the number of enrollees under the Online Voting and Counting System (OVCS). The enrollment, which started on March 20, is necessary for voters to participate in the online voting process.

As of May 3, the Comelec reported that 134,474 overseas voters have already pre-enrolled. However, this only represents 11.01% of the total registered overseas voters under OVCS posts, which amounts to 1,220,942.

Philippine missions are also encouraging registered voters to pre-enroll to ensure their participation. The voting period itself will conclude on May 12, 2025.

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai remain open to the public for onsite assistance regarding online voting.

Filipino voters in the UAE are encouraged to visit the official Comelec website at https://ov.comelec.gov.ph/enroll for enrollment.