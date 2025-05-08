Prom-ready: How to help your teen find the perfect JS prom outfit without breaking the bank

Prom season is here, and whether you’re based in the UAE or back home, finding the perfect dress or suit for your teen can be both exciting and a little stressful.

Helping them look their best on a special night like JS Prom is all about balancing comfort, budget, and style.

Popular colors this year

UAE-based designer Harvey Cenit shared that pastel colors like powder pink, light yellow, and light blue are trending this year. “Fabric texture is in this year, like fabric manipulation. Beads are still in, but not as much as before,” he said.

Cool fabrics

Harvey also recommends several fabrics or materials for comfortable and stunning outfits, perfect for warmer weather. “Mikado satin is a good fabric for both the designer and the wearer. It’s very manageable. Chiffon and tulle are also great, especially with our weather here in the UAE,” he added.

Comfortable but stylish

Dubai-based celebrity next-gen stylist Migs (@migsopesyal) also emphasized the importance of comfort: “I suggest that students and parents helping them choose might want to avoid extremely tight fits, heavy fabrics, or overly intricate designs that can be hard to move around in.”

“Mahaba ang gabi ng prom—there will be photos, dancing, and lots of socializing, so it’s best talaga to go for pieces that feel easy to wear. Avoid tayo ng super high heels if you’re not used to them, or gowns that require a lot of adjusting,” he added.

Age-appropriate looks

For those who want fashionable yet age-appropriate looks, Migs suggests midi to floor-length dresses with sweetheart, square, or off-shoulder necklines and flowing fabrics. “It’s about letting the student’s personality shine while still feeling confident and classy in front of family and friends,” he said.

“If you want a bit of sparkle, go for dresses with sequins or beadwork in balanced areas like the bodice or sleeves. And if you love structure, A-line or empire-cut silhouettes are timeless and youthful pa rin tingnan,” Migs added.

Budget-friendly prom tips

Meanwhile, Aaronic Atelier’s fashion designer Aaron Eacatron Cadenas believes every child deserves to feel confident and radiant at their JS prom, no matter the budget.

For those with a generous budget, custom-made dresses and suits are an excellent option. “We offer personalized designs that ensure a perfect fit, unique style, and premium quality,” Aaron said.

For those with a limited budget, Aaronic Atelier offers beautiful ready-to-wear collections and semi-custom options that balance comfort, elegance, and affordability. “We also suggest planning early to catch our special promos and sample sales, where you can find high-end designs at friendly prices,” he added.

Fashionable shoes that bring comfort

When it comes to footwear, Aaron reminds students that comfort is just as important as style. For girls, low-heeled pumps, stylish ballet flats, or block-heeled sandals are great choices. Some even opt for embellished sneakers for a fun twist. For boys, leather loafers or dress sneakers are stylish and comfortable alternatives to stiff dress shoes.

“We always suggest breaking in your shoes before prom to avoid discomfort, and at Aaronic Atelier, we can even help you coordinate the perfect footwear with your outfit for a seamless, stylish look. Remember, the best shoes are the ones you can dance in with confidence,” Aaron said.

Bring an emergency kit

Aaron also suggests bringing a mini emergency kit to keep the prom look fresh and flawless. “A small pouch with essentials like safety pins, double-sided fashion tape, mini stain remover, and hairpins can save the day,” he said.

At Aaronic Atelier, they guide students on how to prepare for prom, because true style is not just about what you wear, but how ready you are to enjoy every moment.

Making prom night unforgettable

With the right outfit, your teen can look and feel their best for one of the most memorable nights of their school life. Whether you choose a custom design or a budget-friendly find, the key is to prioritize comfort, personality, and confidence. After all, prom night is all about celebrating this special milestone in style!