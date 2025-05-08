Marcos urges Filipinos abroad to vote online for Halalan 2025

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on Filipinos abroad to take part in shaping the nation’s future by voting online in the 2025 elections.

“Gamitin natin ang karapatang ito. Piliin natin ang kandidatong may malasakit, kakayahan, at may paninindigan. Sa tamang pagpili, sama-sama natin bubuuin ang Bagong Pilipinas,” President Marcos said in a video message.

He emphasized how much easier it is now for Filipinos overseas to vote through digital means. “Ngayon mas madali na ang pagboto kahit nasaan kayo sa mundo. Hindi na kailangan pumila o bumiyahe,” he said. “Sa pamamagitan ng online voting, maipapahayag ninyo ang inyong boses nang mabilis, ligtas, at maayos.”

The President assured Filipinos abroad that their participation will be convenient and secure. “Tuloy-tuloy po ang overseas voting para sa Halalan 2025. Ito po ang inyong pagkakataon na makilahok sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” he added.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) opened pre-enrollment for online voting through the COMELEC Voting Portal on March 20, 2025.

Overseas voting will run from April 13 to May 12, 2025. It will officially close at 3:00 PM in Dubai and 7:00 PM Philippine Standard Time on May 12. That day has also been declared a special non-working holiday under Proclamation No. 878 to allow Filipinos to vote.