Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos urges Filipinos abroad to vote online for Halalan 2025

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 seconds ago

Courtesy: PCO

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has called on Filipinos abroad to take part in shaping the nation’s future by voting online in the 2025 elections.

“Gamitin natin ang karapatang ito. Piliin natin ang kandidatong may malasakit, kakayahan, at may paninindigan. Sa tamang pagpili, sama-sama natin bubuuin ang Bagong Pilipinas,” President Marcos said in a video message.

He emphasized how much easier it is now for Filipinos overseas to vote through digital means. “Ngayon mas madali na ang pagboto kahit nasaan kayo sa mundo. Hindi na kailangan pumila o bumiyahe,” he said. “Sa pamamagitan ng online voting, maipapahayag ninyo ang inyong boses nang mabilis, ligtas, at maayos.”

The President assured Filipinos abroad that their participation will be convenient and secure. “Tuloy-tuloy po ang overseas voting para sa Halalan 2025. Ito po ang inyong pagkakataon na makilahok sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” he added.

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) opened pre-enrollment for online voting through the COMELEC Voting Portal on March 20, 2025.

Overseas voting will run from April 13 to May 12, 2025. It will officially close at 3:00 PM in Dubai and 7:00 PM Philippine Standard Time on May 12. That day has also been declared a special non-working holiday under Proclamation No. 878 to allow Filipinos to vote.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino21 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Screenshot 2025 05 08 121839

Disneyland is coming to Abu Dhabi; the first in the Middle East!

43 mins ago
Benhur Abalos

“Limang minuto lang po:” Benhur Abalos, taos-pusong nanawagan sa publiko

1 hour ago
WhatsApp Image 2025 05 08 at 11.22.02 b4196228

Two days left: Overseas pre-voting enrollment ends soon

2 hours ago
js prom istock

Prom-ready: How to help your teen find the perfect JS prom outfit without breaking the bank

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button