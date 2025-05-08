Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

JUST NOW: Pasig congressional candidate Ian Sia has been disqualified by Comelec

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 mins ago

Courtesy: Kaya This/FB

Pasig congressional candidate Christian “Ian” Sia was disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, May 7, for making discriminatory and lewd statements, particularly against single mothers and a former assistant.

The Comelec 2nd Division gave its decision on Wednesday, May 7, saying it agreed with the complaint made by its anti-discrimination panel, which started the case motu proprio, or on its own initiative.

“Respondent is hereby DISQUALIFIED from continuing as a candidate for Member, House of Representatives, Lone Legislative District of Pasig City in relation to the 2025 National and Local Elections,” the decision read.

This is the first time that a candidate has been disqualified over discriminatory remarks, according to Comelec records.

Sia, a candidate under the opposition group “Kaya This,” faced strong criticism from lawmakers, civic groups, and netizens after saying in a campaign event that, if he won, he would let single mothers in Pasig have sex with him once a year.

The Comelec’s Task Force Safe had earlier issued two show-cause orders against Sia after his inappropriate remarks about women.

In his official response dated April 8, Sia said, “My campaign events are my way of conversing with my constituents. While the words may sound brash, my speech, in its entirety, falls within my freedom of speech.”

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia clarified that Sia could still appeal the disqualification before the full commission and eventually elevate the case to the Supreme Court.

Tags
Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino4 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

HONOR Magic 7 Pro 2

Secure, smart, and supercharged: Why business professionals choose HONOR Magic7 Pro

17 hours ago
MWO Dubai

Special MWO-Dubai service set on May 31 for teachers, assistants, school staff

18 hours ago
human trafficking BI

Three Filipinas rescued from sex trafficking in Malaysia, repatriated to PH

21 hours ago
digital payment metro istock

RTA sees surge in digital transactions, earns AED 4.4B in 2024

22 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button