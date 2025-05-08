JUST NOW: Pasig congressional candidate Ian Sia has been disqualified by Comelec

Pasig congressional candidate Christian “Ian” Sia was disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, May 7, for making discriminatory and lewd statements, particularly against single mothers and a former assistant.

The Comelec 2nd Division gave its decision on Wednesday, May 7, saying it agreed with the complaint made by its anti-discrimination panel, which started the case motu proprio, or on its own initiative.

“Respondent is hereby DISQUALIFIED from continuing as a candidate for Member, House of Representatives, Lone Legislative District of Pasig City in relation to the 2025 National and Local Elections,” the decision read.

This is the first time that a candidate has been disqualified over discriminatory remarks, according to Comelec records.

Sia, a candidate under the opposition group “Kaya This,” faced strong criticism from lawmakers, civic groups, and netizens after saying in a campaign event that, if he won, he would let single mothers in Pasig have sex with him once a year.

The Comelec’s Task Force Safe had earlier issued two show-cause orders against Sia after his inappropriate remarks about women.

In his official response dated April 8, Sia said, “My campaign events are my way of conversing with my constituents. While the words may sound brash, my speech, in its entirety, falls within my freedom of speech.”

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia clarified that Sia could still appeal the disqualification before the full commission and eventually elevate the case to the Supreme Court.