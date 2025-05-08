Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

First American pope in history becomes head of the Catholic church

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago

Courtesy: Vatican News

Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old missionary from the United States, has been elected as the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, the 267th pope, will now be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV was elected by the College of Cardinals during a special voting session in Vatican City. His election comes during the Church’s celebration of the Jubilee Year 2025, a major event held every 25 years.

This Jubilee, which began on December 24, 2024, and will end on January 6, 2026, is called “Pilgrims of Hope” and focuses on values such as unity, hope, and justice. It is seen by many Catholics as a time for spiritual renewal and forgiveness.

What the Pope does

As the new pope, Leo XIV will lead over 1.3 billion Catholics around the world. He will serve as the Bishop of Rome and head of the Vatican, the center of the Roman Catholic Church.

He is responsible for guiding bishops, overseeing church teachings, and maintaining unity in the Church. The pope also appoints bishops globally and represents the Church in international matters.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino15 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

COMELEC

Comelec affirms disqualification of PBBM Party-list over misrepresentation

8 hours ago
camille villar

Comelec junks vote-buying complaint vs Camille Villar

8 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos PCO

Marcos urges Filipinos abroad to vote online for Halalan 2025

9 hours ago
Screenshot 2025 05 08 121839

Disneyland is coming to Abu Dhabi; the first in the Middle East!

10 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button