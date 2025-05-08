First American pope in history becomes head of the Catholic church

Robert Francis Prevost, a 69-year-old missionary from the United States, has been elected as the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church.

Prevost, the 267th pope, will now be known as Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV was elected by the College of Cardinals during a special voting session in Vatican City. His election comes during the Church’s celebration of the Jubilee Year 2025, a major event held every 25 years.

This Jubilee, which began on December 24, 2024, and will end on January 6, 2026, is called “Pilgrims of Hope” and focuses on values such as unity, hope, and justice. It is seen by many Catholics as a time for spiritual renewal and forgiveness.

What the Pope does

As the new pope, Leo XIV will lead over 1.3 billion Catholics around the world. He will serve as the Bishop of Rome and head of the Vatican, the center of the Roman Catholic Church.

He is responsible for guiding bishops, overseeing church teachings, and maintaining unity in the Church. The pope also appoints bishops globally and represents the Church in international matters.