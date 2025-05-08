Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comelec junks vote-buying complaint vs Camille Villar

Courtesy: Camille Villar/FB

The Commission on Elections’ Committee on Kontra Bigay has dismissed the vote-buying allegations against Senatorial candidate and Las Piñas Representative Camille Villar.

In a letter, committee vice-chairperson Teofisto Elnas Jr. said Villar’s explanation regarding the incident was satisfactory.

“Upon evaluation of the evidence gathered, the undersigned deems the same insufficient to proceed to the filing of a complaint for election offense and/or a petition for disqualification,” Elnas wrote.

Villar welcomed the decision in a press statement, saying, “I thank the Comelec for the timely issuance of this resolution, junking the complaint of vote-buying.”

“I assure everyone that I am running on a clean platform, pursuing only my advocacies that aim to make lives better for the Filipinos,” she added.

The committee earlier issued a show cause order directing Villar to respond to an anonymous complaint, which cited a Facebook video posted on February 16. The video showed Villar on stage at an event where local candidates allegedly raffled off cash prizes.

Villar clarified that the event took place on February 9, before the official campaign period started on February 11. She also said she was merely a guest at the gathering.

