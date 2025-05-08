Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Comelec affirms disqualification of PBBM Party-list over misrepresentation

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has upheld a ruling disqualifying and canceling the registration of Pilipinas Babangon Muli (PBBM) Party-list for the 2025 elections, citing misrepresentation.

In a 10-page decision, the poll body denied the party-list’s motion for reconsideration, affirming the Second Division’s earlier resolution that found PBBM falsely declared itself as a regional party for Calabarzon while fielding nominees from other areas, including Abra, Cagayan, and Quezon City.

Comelec ruled that this act violated requirements for regional political parties and constituted untruthful statements in their petition for registration.

The party’s argument that residency in Region IV-A was not required under its constitution was rejected by the commission, saying it directly contradicted their registration claim.

Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia said the en banc decision confirms the misrepresentation and noted that unless the party secures a temporary restraining order from the Supreme Court, the ruling could soon become final and executory.

Meanwhile, Malacañang has earlier clarified that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is not associated with the said party-list group.

