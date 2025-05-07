VP Duterte showing selfish, child-like behavior – Palace official

A Malacañang official criticized Vice President Sara Duterte over her remarks on the feasibility of the ₱20 per kilogram rice, accusing her of selfishness and behavior unbecoming of a public servant.

In a Palace briefing, Press Officer Claire Castro slammed Duterte for admitting she had information on how to make cheap rice available but refused to share it, supposedly for refusing to help President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Lumalabas po kung ano po ba talaga ang anyo ng ating bise presidente, lumalabas ang tunay na kulay ng bise presidente bilang isang public servant,” said Castro.

Duterte made the remarks during a recent interview, where she said: “Alam mo, totoo ‘yun, hindi talaga kaya ang ₱20 na kilo ng bigas. Pero ako, kaya ko. Pero hindi ko sasabihin sa inyo kasi ayaw kong tumulong kay President Marcos.”

Castro said such remarks reflect a self-centered mindset that disregards the public welfare.

“Ito’y nagpapakita ng isang makasarili. Tandaan po natin, kung anuman po ang kaalaman na mayroon kayo para sa taumbayan, ito po dapat ay agad-agad na isinasagawa at hindi po dapat ito tina-timing,” she said.

She also questioned the vice president’s priorities amid the people’s daily struggle to afford basic goods.

“Hindi ba nga po naiisip ng bise presidente ang kapakanan ng taumbayan lalo na po’t iyong iba ay nahihirapang bumili ng bigas kahit na nga po mababa ang presyo ng bigas?” Castro added.

“Tandaan po natin, ang paglilingkod sa bayan ay hindi isang laro. Ang gobyerno, ang bansa ay hindi isang malaking playground. Huwag naman po sanang maging asal bata ang bise presidente,” she said.