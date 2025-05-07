RTA sees surge in digital transactions, earns AED 4.4B in 2024

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has recorded a significant rise in digital channel usage, with a 16% growth in revenues in 2024 compared to 2023.

According to the Authority, it earned AED 4.427 billion from digital services last year.

A total of 679.6 million transactions were made through digital channels, including 13.39 million via RTA’s smart apps. App downloads also increased by 18%, reaching 3.74 million, while registered users grew by 27.5%, now totaling 1.94 million.

The number of parking tickets issued through smart apps hit nearly 30 million in 2024, a 24% rise from the previous year. These developments are part of RTA’s broader efforts to expand digital services and enhance convenience for users.

According to the RTA, 46 out of 92 services for individuals have already been made available on the Dubai Now app. This is part of a plan to fully digitize services under the 360 Services Policy, which ensures that services are available across all platforms and are interconnected.

The authority said these steps aim to support the UAE leadership’s vision of transforming Dubai into the smartest city in the world. Efforts include the use of artificial intelligence in traffic management, smart data analysis, and autonomous transport.

RTA also launched new features like AI-powered chatbot Mahboub and cashless smart kiosks, alongside linking services with banks, insurance providers, and ports to simplify vehicle registration, sales, and export processes.