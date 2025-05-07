PH inflation in April slows to 1.4%, lowest in over 5 years — PSA

The Philippines’ inflation eased to 1.4% in April, the lowest level since November 2019, driven by declining rice prices and slower increases in transport and food costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported.

National Statistician Dennis Mapa highlighted the significant role of falling rice prices in pulling down the overall inflation rate. Rice inflation registered -10.9% last month, with regular-milled rice averaging P44.45/kg, well-milled at P50.54, and special rice at P60.69.

“Itong April 2025 rice inflation… malaking contribution sa pagbaba ng presyo ng overall bilihin at serbisyo ng bansa,” Mapa said.

Despite this, pork prices remained a major inflation driver, with fresh pork kasim at P364.79/kg and liempo at P381.02/kg — figures affected by the ongoing impact of African Swine Fever. The Department of Agriculture’s price control measures continue to face low compliance.

Other upward pressures came from electricity, poultry, rentals, and dining out, which could contribute to a potential rise in inflation in the coming months, according to Mapa.

April’s inflation brings the year-to-date average to 2%, within the government’s target band of 2% to 4%.

The Department of Economy, Planning, and Development emphasized the need for continued coordination to stabilize prices, especially for essential goods.