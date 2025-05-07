Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Special MWO-Dubai service set on May 31 for teachers, assistants, school staff

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino33 mins ago

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai will hold a one-day special service on May 31, 2025, for Filipinos working in schools and related educational services across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The initiative is aimed at Filipino teachers, assistants, bus supervisors, cleaners, messengers, babysitters, and nannies employed in educational institutions. It is scheduled ahead of the UAE’s school break between July and August.

MWO-Dubai said it expects to serve 300 clients during the special service, which will run from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Only those with confirmed online appointments will be accommodated.

Services to be provided include contract verification, OWWA membership and renewal, as well as registration assistance for SSS and Pag-IBIG. Workers may also seek help through the Assistance to Nationals desk.

Workers whose visa or Emirates ID is not directly sponsored by the school must present proof of employment and job location, such as a company ID or employment certificate. This also applies to those whose visas were issued in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain.

Appointments can be booked online through this link: https://bit.ly/MWODubai_SchoolsService_May2025. Full requirements are listed on the MWO-Dubai website: www.mwodubai.org.

MWO Advisory

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino33 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

HONOR Magic 7 Pro 2

Secure, smart, and supercharged: Why business professionals choose HONOR Magic7 Pro

7 mins ago
human trafficking BI

Three Filipinas rescued from sex trafficking in Malaysia, repatriated to PH

3 hours ago
digital payment metro istock

RTA sees surge in digital transactions, earns AED 4.4B in 2024

5 hours ago
bollard istock

Marcos orders probe into NAIA bollards installed under previous admin

6 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button