Special MWO-Dubai service set on May 31 for teachers, assistants, school staff

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai will hold a one-day special service on May 31, 2025, for Filipinos working in schools and related educational services across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

The initiative is aimed at Filipino teachers, assistants, bus supervisors, cleaners, messengers, babysitters, and nannies employed in educational institutions. It is scheduled ahead of the UAE’s school break between July and August.

MWO-Dubai said it expects to serve 300 clients during the special service, which will run from 8:00 AM to 12:00 noon. Only those with confirmed online appointments will be accommodated.

Services to be provided include contract verification, OWWA membership and renewal, as well as registration assistance for SSS and Pag-IBIG. Workers may also seek help through the Assistance to Nationals desk.

Workers whose visa or Emirates ID is not directly sponsored by the school must present proof of employment and job location, such as a company ID or employment certificate. This also applies to those whose visas were issued in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain.

Appointments can be booked online through this link: https://bit.ly/MWODubai_SchoolsService_May2025. Full requirements are listed on the MWO-Dubai website: www.mwodubai.org.