Marcos orders probe into NAIA bollards installed under previous admin

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an investigation into the allegedly defective bollards installed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 during the Duterte administration, following a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of two individuals, including a five-year-old child.

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed that the president has tasked Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon to look into the procurement and specifications of the bollards, which were installed in July 2019 when Arthur Tugade was at the helm of the Department of Transportation.

“Nakakalungkot po may mga nasawi dahil sa diumanong depektibo na bollards na na-install po sa NAIA Terminal I. At ito po na-install sa panahon po ng dating administrasyon at sa panahon po ni Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade,” Castro said.

Castro added that Marcos also directed an inspection and replacement of the remaining bollards to ensure public safety.

Dizon said that San Miguel Corporation (SMC), which currently operates NAIA, is conducting a joint probe with the DOTR as to why the security barriers failed to stop a Ford Everest SUV from ramming into passengers outside Terminal 1 on May 5. Two people were killed in the incident.

Dizon, who visited the site after the accident, acknowledged the bollards’ failure, saying they “were easily toppled.”

“The purpose of bollards is to stop wayward vehicles. So both the MIAA and the San Miguel Corporation are investigating this,” he said.

The official also disclosed that he personally discussed the matter with SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon Ang, who expressed willingness to replace the faulty equipment.

Documents submitted by MIAA to the Commission on Audit in 2019 confirmed that the bollards were part of a broader airport rehabilitation effort aimed at improving passenger safety and terminal security.

According to the COA submission, the bollards costing P8 million were installed at NAIA Terminals 1 to 4 “to promote terminal safety by preventing the vehicles from ramming into the walls of the terminals at the curbside parking area.