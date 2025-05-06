Sharjah approves new ‘Care Leave’ for mothers of children born with health conditions, disabilities

The Sharjah government has introduced a new policy offering extended leave, known as “Care Leave,” to support female employees who give birth to children with medical conditions or disabilities.

Approved by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the new leave is intended to support working mothers caring for their newborns who require continuous assistance.

The Care Leave becomes effective once maternity leave concludes, and it can be extended with approval from the relevant authority.

The announcement was made by Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, during a phone interview on the “Direct Line” program on Sharjah Radio and Television.